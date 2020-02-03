Most of Wyoming having a ‘snow day’ today

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 3, 2020) — Southwest Wyoming is not the only Wyoming location that travelers having a tough time getting places this morning.

As shown in the photo above, I-25 is shutdown in the Casper, Douglas, Midwest and Kaycee areas with most other roads in that area advising No Unnecessary Travel.

In the Northeast section of the state, I-90 (pictured above) is slick with snowfall around Sheridan, Gillette and Sundance. Basically Montana to South Dakota.

I-80 from Rawlins to Cheyenne (pictured above) has remained open this morning, but is reporting Extreme Blowover Risks from Elk Mountain to Laramie with snow and very low visibility.

Blizzard conditions will remain in effect in the Elk Mountain/Arlington area today and tonight with additional snow accumulations of four to six inches and wind gusting to 55 mph.

The winter storm is expected to last today and into the early night for most of Sweetwater County with lighter winds and no snow in the forecast for Tuesday. It will remain chilly tomorrow with below zero temperatures Tuesday night. We could be back into the mid-30’s by Thursday.