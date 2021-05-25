Mother grizzly charges at woman who approached her cubs in Yellowstone

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (May 25, 2021) – U.S. Park Rangers of Yellowstone National Park are investigating an incident of a woman approaching wildlife at Roaring Mountain.

On May 10, 2021 at approximately 4:45 PM, an unidentified woman approached a female grizzly bear and her two cubs at the north end of the Roaring Mountain parking lot. The female grizzly charged the woman who turned and walked away from the bears.

The unidentified woman is described as white, mid 30’s, brown hair, heavyset, and wearing black clothing. If you were around Roaring Mountain on May 10, 2021 at 4:45PM, or you have information that could help, please contact NPS Investigative Services Branch at: