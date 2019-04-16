Motor Vehicle Crash West Of Greybull

On Friday, April 12, 2019, a motor vehicle crash occurred at milepost 97 on US 14/16/20 west of Greybull, WY. Around 10:38 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area to investigate.

A 2008 GMC Acadia was traveling east on US 14/16/20 when the driver drove off the left side of the roadway and through a right of way fence due to a medical emergency.

The driver of the GMC has been identified as 44-year-old Emblem, WY, resident Shelia J. Peters. It was unknown if she was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. Peters succumbed to her medical emergency at the scene of the crash.