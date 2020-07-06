Motorcycle crash near Buffalo takes life of Wyoming man

BUFFALO, WYOMING (July 6, 2020) — According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a motorcycle crash near Buffalo on US Highway 16 took the life of a Wyoming resident on July 2.

According to the report, Dave Handley, 56, may have been fatigued or asleep, and a possible medical condition may have been possible contributing factors to the crash. The report also said Handley was not wearing a helmet.

The report stated, “Witness statements and evidence on scene indicated the driver of the Harley Davidson motorcycle drove across the centerline into oncoming traffic and collided with the left rear fender of the GMC Sierra and the left front and side of the camper trailer being pulled by the GMC. The driver of the GMC stated he saw the motorcycle drive across the center line towards him. The driver of the GMC stated he steered to the right to try and avoid a head-on collision. Evidence showed a front tire mark at the point of impact and no signs of the motorcycle braking or any other evasive actions.”

Two other people were involved in the crash and they were not hurt.

This is the 45th fatality on Wyoming highways in 2020.