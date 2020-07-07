Motorcycle crash near Cheyenne takes life of Wyoming resident

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (July 7, 2020) — According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a motorcycle crash near Cheyenne at the intersection of U.S. 85 and Hiawatha Road took the life of a Wyoming resident on July 3.

According to the report, Steven Comstock, 32, was not wearing a helmet and driver inattention was listed as possible contributing factors for the accident. The driving conditions were dry and clear at the time of the crash.

The report stated, “The Honda Minivan was southbound on US 85 in the left lane. A vehicle in the right lane slowed to turn right onto Hiawatha Road. The Honda motorcycle entered the roadway from the stop sign at Hiawatha Road. The driver of the motorcycle intended to turn left, northbound, onto US 85. The Honda motorcycle was struck broadside by the minivan in the left lane.”

The report continued saying, “The driver and passenger of the Honda motorcycle separated from the motorcycle, and both came to rest in the southbound lanes. The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet, and the passenger was sitting in front of the driver.”

One other person was injured with two others walking away uninjured.

This is the 46th fatality on Wyoming highways in 2020.