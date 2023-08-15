Motorcyclist crashes after reaching speeds of 165 mph on I80

Wyoming Highway Patrol Photo – Facebook

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [FACEBOOK]

ALBANY COUNTY, WYOMING — On Aug. 14, 2023, at about 6:00 p.m., a Trooper observed a green Kawasaki Ninja doing 110 mph eastbound at milepost 258 on I80 near Elk Mountain. When the Trooper attempted a traffic stop the motorcyclist increased speed and fled.

Continuing eastbound, the motorcyclist sped through construction zones, passed on the right shoulder, weaved in and out of traffic, and reached speeds in excess of 165 mph. Law enforcement shut down off-ramps, preventing the pursuit from leaving I80 and entering Laramie.

The motorcyclist crashed at exit 329, Vedauwoo Road, sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital. The motorcyclist’s protective gear, which included leather gear and a helmet, helped minimize injuries.

Troopers identified the motorcyclist and charges are pending.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) gratefully acknowledges the assistance of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, the Laramie Police Department, the Vedauwoo Volunteer Fire Department, and the Laramie Fire Department. WHP would also like to remind motorists to regularly check their mirrors and pull over to the right shoulder when approached by law enforcement vehicles displaying red and blue lights.