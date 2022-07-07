Motorized vehicles are not allowed on the Green Belt

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The City of Green River reminds residents that motorized vehicles are not allowed on the Greenbelt, after receiving multiple complaints. Residents have complained of motorcycles and ATVs using the Greenbelt. All entries onto the Greenbelt have signage warning of no vehicle access.

The Greenbelt is for walkers, joggers, pedal bikes, and horses. The City plans to add more signage and Green River Police Chief Tom Jarvie says his department will beef up patrolling the Greenbelt. Jarvie says those that violate the rule can be cited. He says since increasing the patrol of the area, that several have been caught violating the rule.

Only licensed and registered vehicles can access City streets, and the Greenbelt is not considered a street. Jarvie says motorized vehicles on the Greenbelt are not only against the law but are a major safety concern for other users.