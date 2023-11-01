Mount of Olives Lutheran Church holds a coat drive

Coat donations needed at Mount of Olives Lutheran Church.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Mount of Olives Lutheran Church Sunday School program in Rock Springs asks that community members participate in their coat drive by donating new and gently used winter coats for those in our community who cannot afford to buy Winter coats. The coat drive be held through November 19th. The program will then collect all donated winter coats to give to those in need. You may leave coats at the entrance of the Mount of Olives Lutheran Church at 2916 Foothill Blvd. in Rock Springs.