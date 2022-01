Wyoming Game and Fish photo – Mountain Lion waking up

Wyo4news Staff

LANDER, WYOMING – On January 1, 2022, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department captured a sub-adult female mountain lion that had killed a deer adjacent to McManus Park. The young female was healthy and in good condition. The mountain lion was not involved in any types of conflicts, but because she had localized in the city of Lander was released to a more remote area of Fremont County.