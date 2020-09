Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

LANDER, WYOMING (September 22, 2020) — The HISTORY Channel’s ‘Mountain Men’ tv star Josh Kirk, from Lander, posted a video on his Facebook page last week of his encounter with a bison that was stuck in a cattle guard.

He proceeded to help the bison get free from the guard. Kirk has some serious guts that is for sure.

Watch the video below:

