Mountain View, Buffalo face off for 2A state championship

By Dylan Rohrer, wyo4news.com

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 14, 2019) — Mountain View High School is set to take on Buffalo for the 2A football state championship game at 12 p.m. tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 15.

This game features a matchup of two undefeated teams, with Mountain View (10-0) and Buffalo (11-0) putting their records on the line for the championship title.

The game will take place at the University of Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium.

About Mountain View

Mountain View high school comes into the state championship game with a perfect record of 10-0 on the season.

They defeated Wheatland (4-5) in the quarterfinals game 72-0. They moved on to defeat Burns (7-3) in the semifinals 56-12.

They are coached by Brent Walk.

Mountain View has been borderline dominant on defense this season. The most points they have allowed opposing teams came in the semifinals versus Burns, when they allowed 12. Coming into the Burns game, they had allowed a total of 19 points to nine different teams.

They have outscored their opponents 525-31 this season.

About Buffalo

Buffalo high school also comes into the state championship game with a perfect record of 11-0 on the season.

They defeated Lovell (6-4) in the quarterfinals game 28-6. They moved on to defeat Hot Springs County (5-5) in the semifinals 45-22.

They are coached by Rob Hammond.

Buffalo has been hot on offense this year, as they have scored 30 plus points in eight of their contests this season.

They have outscored opponents 486-123 this season.