Mountain View moves into 2A football championship game

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov 9, 2019) – Mountain View will be back on what is becoming the familiar turf of War Memorial Stadium next Friday afternoon. The Mountain View Buffaloes will meet Buffalo High School’s Bison in the championship game of the Wyoming State High School Football Playoffs. This marks the third straight year for Mountain View to play for 2A title.

Friday’s Class 2A championship game will take place at 12 noon in Laramie.

The match-up is not surprising as Mountain View and Buffalo have been the dominate teams in Class 2A this season. Both teams sport 10-0 records with most victories coming by wide scoring margins. Friday was no different with Mountain View punching their ticket into the championship game with a 56-13 home win over Burns. Buffalo, also at home, defeated Torrington 45-22.

Last year, Buffalo defeated Mountain View, 43-18, for the 2018 title. Mountain View defeated Glenrock, 35-28, for the 2017 crown. In all Mountain View has won seven 2A football championships since 1999. Buffalo will be looking for their third championship since becoming a 2A school.

Other state football title games to be played in Laramie at War Memorial Stadium:

Class 4A – Thunder Basin (11-0) vs. Sheridan (10-1) Saturday 4:00 p.m.

Class 3A – Star Valley (11-0) vs. Powell (7-4) Friday 3 p.m.

Class 1A – Big Horn (10-0) vs. Cokeville (10-1) Saturday 1 p.m.

6-Man – H.E.M (10-0) vs. Little Snake River or Hulett (to be played today) Saturday 10 a.m.