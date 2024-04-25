Mountain View student’s art to be displayed in U.S. Capitol

Mountain View student Kimber Prentice (submitted photo)

April 25, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Wyoming U.S. House Representative Harriet Hageman’s Office has announced that Mountain View student Kimber Prentice will have her art piece entitled “On This Night” displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building. Prentice recently had her art displayed and judged during the Wyoming State Art Symposium in Casper and was selected as one of this year’s winners for the 2024 Congressional Art Competition.

Hageman’s Office also stated on Wednesday, that Green River High School student Tyler Castillion will have two of his recent award-winning art projects hanging in her District Office. Castillion was one of many Green River High Students who won honors at last week’s Art Symposium.