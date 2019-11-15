Mountain View tops Buffalo in 2A state football championship

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 15, 2019) — In an undefeated 2A state championship battle, Mountain View (11-0) pulled off the perfect record, defeating Buffalo (11-1) 24-14 today at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

After a scoreless first quarter, Mountain View’s Kimball Madsen had a 58-yard trot for the game’s first points with 11:16 in the second quarter.

On the ensuing drive, Madsen punched in a three-yard score, making it 14-0.

Madsen’s third touchdown of the game came with 1:59 in the second quarter, as he burned Buffalo for a 60-yard touchdown run, giving Mountain View a 21-0 lead at the half.

Buffalo found their first points when Rowen Rudy returned a kickoff 91 yards for the score, closing the gap 21-7. Mountain View responded with a field goal by Teancum Piekkola, growing Mountain View’s lead 24-7.

The final scoring action took place in the fourth quarter. With 4:03 remaining, Rowen Rudy scampered for a 20-yard touchdown run, bringing the final score of the game to 24-14.

This is the second time in three years that Mountain View has won the 2A state championship game. Their last win came in 2017.