Mountain View vs. Lyman in volleyball championship/Lyman football ends

November 5, 2022 — It will be a rematch of last year’s 3A Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championship finals when top-rated Mountain View takes on defending champion and second-ranked Lyman today in Casper.

On Friday, the title rematch was set up with Mountain View’s 3-1 semi-final win over Powell and Lyman’s 3-1 handling of Worland. Today’s championship match is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

Last year Lyman won the 3A crown defeating Mountain View 3-2 in the finals.

Area Football

The Lyman Eagles will not be three-peating as 2A football champions. On Friday, Lyman fell 7-0 to Big Horn in a semi-final game to end their season. Big Horn will play the winner of today’s Cokeville at Lovell winner for the 2A crown.

4A football playoffs:

Sheridan 63 – Cheyenne Central 42

Cheyenne East 55 – Natrona County 55

Sheridan and Cheyenne East will meet for the championship

3A Football Playoffs:

Cody 42 – Buffalo 7

Star Valley 48 – Douglas 27

Cody and Star Valley will meet for the championship

6-Man Football Playoffs:

Little Snake River 71 – Encampment 8

Burlington 77 – Dubois 28

Little Snake River and Burlington will meet for the championship