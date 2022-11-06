Mountain View wins volleyball title/Lady Tigers finish swim season

November 6, 2022 — Mountain View defeated defending champion Lyman 3-2 in Saturday’s finals of the 3A Wyoming High School Volleyball Championships in Casper. The Buffalos entered the tournament as the state’s top-rated 3A team.

As expected, the match between the two rivals was back and forth, with Lyman winning the opening set 25-20. However, the Buffalos would come back to win the second set 25-22. Lyman was poised to pull the upset and win another state title after gaining a third set 25-17 decision.

Mountain View held on for a 25-23 fourth-set win to set up the deciding fifth-set, which went down to the wire with the Buffalos prevailing 16-14 for the school’s fourth volleyball state championship.

Casper Kelly Walsh won the 4A state title, with Burns winning the 2A and Riverside winning the 1A championships.

Rock Springs Girls Swimming

The 2022 girls’ swim season came to a conclusion Saturday in Laramie with the Championship Finals of the 4A meet. In the team competition, Rock Springs ended the meet in 10th place with 55 points. Laramie won their sixth straight 4A title with 240 points.

Lady Tigers Swimmers Placing in the Championship Finals:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 6. Rock Springs “A” (Emry Hamblin, Margen Forbush, Khyanne Goode, Shelby Koepplin)

50 Yard Freestyle: 4. Emry Hamblin

100 Yard Backstroke: 3. Emry Hamblin