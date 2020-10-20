Mountain West cancels CSU at New Mexico Sat. football game

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(October 20, 2020) — The Mountain West will finally be opening their football season this Saturday, but before the first conference game has been played, there is already a cancelation. The New Mexico Lobos will not be traveling to Colorado State due to coronavirus concerns.

Advertisement

The MW posted the following message on their Facebook page today: Due to the prevalence of the COVID-19 virus in Bernalillo County and in accordance with state guidelines, the University of New Mexico is unable to participate in the scheduled football game on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Colorado State University. Therefore, the Mountain West is canceling the game and declaring it a no contest. There is no plan to reschedule the game.

According to an article on DraftKings.com, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham had previously expressed plenty of reservations about the ability to play college football in the current Covid-19 environment, and with the county where the Rams are based having a breakout of the virus, it makes sense the chief executive of the state wouldn’t want to risk further exposure. How involved the state was with the decision is unclear at this time.

All Wyoming Cowboy football games will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s

99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com.

Wyoming is set to open their season this Saturday at 5 p.m. at Nevada. The Cowboys are scheduled to play Colorado State on Thursday, Nov. 5, and travel to New Mexico on Saturday, Dec. 5.