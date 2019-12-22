Mountain West Conference 1-2 in college bowl games… so far

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec 22, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowboys are one of seven Mountain West Conference teams that were invited to play in post-season bowl games. The Cowboys will play Georgia State on Dec. 31 in the Arizona Bowl in Tucson, Arizona.
Last night perennial Mountain West Conference power Boise State lost 38-7 to Washington in the Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl. The Broncs loss brought the MWC post-season conference record to 1-2 in the early stages of bowl play.
At this point, San Diego State holds the lone conference win, 48-11 over Central Michigan, in Saturday’s New Mexico Bowl. Friday night, Utah State lost 51-41 to Kent State in the year’s first bowl game, the Tropical Smoothie Frisco Bowl.
Upcoming bowl games featuring MWC teams are:
SoFi Hawai’i Bowl, Dec. 24 – Hawai’i vs. BYU
Cheez-It Bow, Dec. 27 – Air Force vs. Washington State
Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl, Dec. 31 – Wyoming vs. Georgia State to be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com. beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Jan. 4 – Nevada vs. Ohio.