Mountain West Conference 1-2 in college bowl games… so far

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec 22, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowboys are one of seven Mountain West Conference teams that were invited to play in post-season bowl games. The Cowboys will play Georgia State on Dec. 31 in the Arizona Bowl in Tucson, Arizona.

Advertisement

Last night perennial Mountain West Conference power Boise State lost 38-7 to Washington in the Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl. The Broncs loss brought the MWC post-season conference record to 1-2 in the early stages of bowl play.

At this point, San Diego State holds the lone conference win, 48-11 over Central Michigan, in Saturday’s New Mexico Bowl. Friday night, Utah State lost 51-41 to Kent State in the year’s first bowl game, the Tropical Smoothie Frisco Bowl.

Advertisement

Upcoming bowl games featuring MWC teams are:

SoFi Hawai’i Bowl, Dec. 24 – Hawai’i vs. BYU

Cheez-It Bow, Dec. 27 – Air Force vs. Washington State

Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl, Dec. 31 – Wyoming vs. Georgia State to be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com. beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Jan. 4 – Nevada vs. Ohio.