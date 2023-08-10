Mountain West Conference could soon have a different makeup of teams

August 10, 2023 — Could Oregon State and Washington State be future Mountain West opponents for the Wyoming Cowboys? With the apparent demise of the Pac-12 Conference after the 2024 season, that may not be a far-fetched reality. Currently, only four teams are still committed to the Pac-12 beyond 2024. They are Oregon State, Washington State, California (Cal), and Stanford.

There are many published reports that the ACC is courting Cal and Stanford, but there are roadblocks to that scenario. A significant concern is travel expenses for all teams with current members of the ACC located on the east coast. Many believe that Cal or Stanford will only go to a Power 5 conference, which does not include the Mountain West. It should be noted that Stanford is one of the leading schools in the county in the number of national champions won in all sports sanctioned by the NCAA.

Mountain West Expansion Statement

On Monday, the Mountain West issued the following statement: Monday night, the Mountain West Board of Directors, comprised of our 12 Presidents, met to reaffirm our collective commitment to the Conference and its future. With the recent changes in membership composition in several conferences, the Mountain West is exploring all opportunities to strengthen the league, including through the addition of new member schools. Board of Directors Chair President Garnett Stokes of the University of New Mexico and Commissioner Gloria Nevarez will be the voice of the Conference and will lead the ongoing explorations of possibilities before presenting any to the Board. We are strong in who we are and proud of the exceptional experience we provide the student-athletes of the Mountain West Conference.

According to media reports, Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez and New Mexico President Garnett Stokes will lead the expansion conversation. The ACC will reportedly decide on extending an invitation to Stanford and Cal by the end of this week.

Logistically the Mountain West would be a good fit for Oregon State and Washington State. But Cal and Stanford could also choose to go the independent route for a few seasons. A major drawback of that option is the possible lack of broadcast revenue and national recruiting exposure.

While new teams could join the Mountain West, there are reports that current MW member Fresno State may be trying to work out a deal to join the Big-12 conference. Earlier this year, San Diego State was preparing to leave the Mountain West for the Pac-12, but recent developments have stopped that from occurring.

For college sports traditionalists, enjoy the upcoming 2023 season with all teams still in their current conferences. For sure, next season will have a far different look.