Mountain West Conference schools to delay and cancel fall schedules

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 6, 2020) — The Mountain West Board of Directors agreed Wednesday on an adjusted 2020 fall sports structure for football, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All fall competition in men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, swimming and diving, indoor track and field, softball and baseball have been canceled.

The Mountain West’s revised fall sports plan has fall sports to begin competition no earlier than the week ending September 26.

The football season will be comprised of an eight-game conference schedule with schools having the option to play two non-conference opponents. Volleyball and women’s soccer competition will also be limited to conference matches with championships determined by regular season play.

According to Mountain West Conference officials, “Schedule alternatives for league play in their respective sports have been developed and will be solidified in the coming weeks.”

According to the UW’s gowyo.com web site, Cowgirl volleyball’s 16-match schedule will begin on September September 24 at UNLV and end November 21 at Utah State. (See the complete schedule here)

Wyoming’s football and women’s soccer revised schedules have not yet been posted as of this writing. The Cowboys were scheduled to open their season on September 5 at home against Weber State. Cowgirl soccer was to begin their season September 3 at Kansas State.