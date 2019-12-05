Mountain West Conference suspends entire officiating crew following Wyo.-Air Force football game

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Dec. 5, 2019) — It was the final regular season game of the year for both of the teams. As USA Today reports, the problem happened with less than two minutes remaining in regulation.

Advertisement

Wyoming was trailing Air Force by a score of 20-6, but they had possession of the ball at the time. On first down, the Wyoming quarterback was taken down for a big loss of yardage. However, instead of second down as expected, officials marked the next play as being third down.

On neither of the ensuing ‘third’ or ‘fourth’ down plays did Wyoming reach the mark for a first down. It was the final regular season game of the year for both of the teams. As USA Today reports, the problem happened with less than two minutes remaining in regulation.

Wyoming was trailing Air Force by a score of 20-6, but they had possession of the ball at the time. On first down, Wyoming quarterback was taken down for a big loss of yardage. However, instead of second down as expected, officials marked the next play as being third down.

On neither of the ensuing ‘third’ or ‘fourth’ down plays did Wyoming reach the mark for a first down. Air Force got the ball back and went on to win the game.

Obviously, it can’t be assumed that the Cowboys would have gotten there, even with the one additional play that they lost. But it also can’t be assumed that they wouldn’t have. Similarly, it’s unlikely that they would have mounted a comeback with such little time remaining. But a two-touchdown and two-extra point deficit has been overcome in less time in the past.

The following day, the Mountain West Conference, or MWC, acknowledged the major gaffe.

In addition, all of the on-field officials and the members of the replay crew received a suspension. The suspension pertains to their “next assignments.” It’s unclear what those assignments would be, however.

Advertisement

The game in question was the last game in the regular season for all of the suspended officials. But it would probably leave them out of the MWC Championship Game or a possible bowl game.

Air Force finished in second place in the Mountain Division of the MWC. Wyoming finished in fourth place in the same division. The MWC is made up of schools located in the western United States.