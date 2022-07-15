Mountain West football going to a single division in 2023 2024, and 2025

July 15, 2022 — Press Release

On Thursday, the Mountain West Conference announced the new rotation schedule for conference football games for the 2023-2025 seasons. The new three-year rotation will coincide with the Mountain West eliminating divisions beginning with the 2023 season.

The three-year schedule will see each Mountain West team play two conference opponents in each of the next three seasons while playing the other nine MW opponents at least twice in the three-year schedule. For Wyoming, the two Mountain West schools the Cowboys will play each of the next three seasons are Colorado State and Air Force.

All Wyoming Cowboy Football games are broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com

In May, the league announced the elimination of football divisions beginning with the 2023 season.

The new schedule rotation, which will allow MW institutions to play each other more often, enhances the opportunity of matching the two best teams in the MW Football Championship Game annually, providing access to the New Year’s 6/College Football Playoff more frequently.

The new model, which avoided repeat matchups at the same location from 2022 to 2023, is based on a 2-6 structure where each team will play two guaranteed opponents annually and face six other Conference teams. During the three-year cycle, all teams will face nine of 11 opponents at least twice, once at home and once on the road, and two opponents in each of the three years.

The rotation was created based on the work of a subcommittee of MW athletics directors and was formally approved by the entire group of athletics directors.

The top two teams with the highest Conference winning percentage will compete in the MW Football Championship Game on December 2, 2023.

The Cowboys will open the 2022 football season on August 27 at Illinois.

2023 Cowboy Conference Games

Home – Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawai’i, New Mexico

Road – Air Force, Boise State, Nevada, UNLV

2024 Cowboy Conference Games

Home – Air Force, Boise State, Nevada, UNLV

Road – Colorado State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State

2025 Cowboy Conference Games

Home – Colorado State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State

Road – Air Force, Fresno State, Hawai’i, New Mexico