Mountain West football Media Days begin today in Las Vegas

University of Wyoming photo

July 19, 2023 — The Wyoming Cowboys will join the other Mountain West Conference football programs today and tomorrow in Las Vegas to preview the 2023 college football season. Head coach Craig Bohl, junior linebacker Easton Gibbs, and graduate quarterback Andrew Peasley will represent the University of Wyoming at Media Days.

Craig Bohl enters his 10th season with the Pokes.

With his 10th season at the helm of the Cowboys football program, head coach Craig Bohl will become UW’s longest-tenured head football coach. The 2023 season will be Bohl’s 21st as a head coach at the collegiate level. Bohl’s overall record at Wyoming is 52-56 (32-38 in Mountain West Play). Last season the Cowboys finished 7-6 (5-3 in the MW).

Under Bohl’s leadership, Wyoming has appeared in fire bowl games, including last season’s 30-27 loss to Ohio in the Arizona Bowl.

Easton Gibbs and Andrew Peasley Return to Lead the Cowboys in 2023

Appearing at the Media Day with Bohl will be junior middle linebacker Easton Gibbs, who was named First Team All-Mountain West in 2022 as a sophomore. He has been named to the 2023 Preseason First Team All-MW Team by both Athlon Sports and Phil Steele.

Also representing Wyoming will be returning starting quarterback Andrew Peasley, who was named Honorable Mention All-Mountain West Conference last season.

Wyoming will open its season Saturday, September 3, at home against Texas Tech. All Wyoming football games will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com.