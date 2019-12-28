Mountain West has now won more bowl games than any other conference

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 28, 2019) – With Air Force’s 31-21 win over Washington State in Friday night’s Cheez It Bowl, the Mountain West Conference (MWC) has now won more 2019 bowl games than any other conference in the nation.

While many Division I football conference’s have won two bowl games to this point, the Falcon’s victory brings the Mountain West bowl victory total to three (3-2 overall) with two more bowl games to play. One of the two games includes Tuesday’s Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl featuring Wyoming (7-5) versus Georgia State (7-5). MWC member Nevada will meet Ohio in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on January 3.

If both the Cowboys and Nevada Wolfpack garner victories, the five total MWC bowl wins in a single season would be the best in the conference’s history. Last year the MWC went 3-2 in bowl games with Boise State’s game against Boston College canceled due to severe weather conditions in Dallas, Texas.

2019 Mountain West Conference Bowl Results/Schedule:

Kent State 51 – Utah State 41 – Frisco Bowl

Washington 31 – Boise State 7 – Las Vegas Bowl

San Diego State 48 – Central Michigan 11 – New Mexico Bowl

Hawi’i 38 – BYU 34 – Hawai’i Bowl

Air Force 31 – Washington State 21 – Cheez-It Bowl

Wyoming vs. Georgia State – Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl, Dec. 31 – Game to be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com. beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Nevada vs. Ohio – Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Jan. 4 – Nevada vs. Ohio.