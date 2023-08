Wyo4News photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Enjoy a night under the stars as the Green River and Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Departments host their final ‘Movie in the Park’ events for the season. Bring your blankets, chairs, snacks, family, and friends for a fun summer event!

Rock Springs

Lightyear | Bunning Park | 8:30 p.m. | Admission is free

Green River

Mulan | Centennial Park | 9:00 p.m. | Costume Contest | Concessions available | Admission is free