Movies in the Park Returns to Green River

The popular Movies in the Park program is set to return this Friday, June 7, with a screening of Disney’s Elemental at Centennial Park, located at 160 E. Flaming Gorge Way. The event, hosted by the City of Green River and the Green River Parks & Recreation Department, will run from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The evening promises to be full of fun and excitement, featuring a costume contest in addition to the movie. This beloved community event has been a staple for the Green River Parks and Recreation Department, attracting between 75 and 150 attendees per movie since its inception. The program has shown three movies each summer from 2008 through 2015, and after a brief hiatus, the program resumed in 2021 and has continued to delight residents each summer.

Attendees are advised to bring bug spray and arrive early to find a good spot. Movies will start around 9 p.m., depending on the light conditions. Recreation Supervisor Sherry Schumacher emphasized the family-friendly nature of the event, saying, “It’s a free event that’s perfect for families, bringing everyone together for a fun and entertaining evening.”

The 2024 Movies in the Park schedule includes:

Friday, June 7: Disney’s Elemental

Disney’s Elemental Friday, July 12: Shrek

Shrek Friday, August 9: Disney’s Wish

All movies will be shown at Centennial Park.

Residents are encouraged to bring their blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the film under the stars. Local Girl Scout troops will be on hand to provide concessions, rotating each movie night and keeping all proceeds. This not only supports the troops financially but also helps the girls develop valuable skills in customer service, money handling, and inventory management.