Mt. View and Lyman fall in football playoffs

November 3, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The football season ended today for Mountain View and Lyman High Schools, one game short of their meeting in the 2A State Championship game.

In Mountain View, the Buffalos came into today’s game undefeated and ranked #1 in the state. But Torrington, the #2 seed out of the East, pulled the road upset 25-19. Mountain ends the year with a 10-1 record, while Torrington moves on with an 8-3 record and riding a six-game winning streak.

In today’s other 2A semi-final game, Big Horn 10-1, the #1 East seed and defending 2A state champions, defeated visiting Lyman 34-14. The Eagles end the season 8-3.

Torrington and Big Horn did meet earlier this season, with Big Horn winning 32-27. The two will meet again next Friday at War Memorial Stadium for the 2A state championship trophy.