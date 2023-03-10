Mule Deer Days: Quartering, Caping, and Collegial Conversation

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The inaugural 2023 Mule Deer Days officially began at the Sweetwater County Events Complex today! Hosted by the Muley Fanatics Foundation and the Wyoming Game of Fish, this event makes its debut as the first-ever Sportsman’s Conservation Expo in Wyoming. The expo is featuring seminars premiering every 30 minutes, gun raffles, kids’ activities, vendors, raffles, and more!

The Wyoming Game and Fish collar Mule Deer populations to track migration and more for their data studies. With malnutrition on the rise due to winter conditions and snow, Game and Fish wardens were alerted of a Mule Deer that had passed. Tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. at the Sweetwater County Events Complex in the “Pronghorn Room”, University of Wyoming Natural Resource Professor, Dr. Kevin Monteith will dive into how to quarter and cape a deer as well as explain the effects of malnutrition using this Mule Deer carcass.

Dr. Kevin Monteith holds a BS and MS in Wildlife and Fisheries Sciences from South Dakota State University as well as a PhD in Biological Sciences from Idaho State University. According to the University of Wyoming, “Dr. Monteith’s research focuses on integrating nutrition, population, and quantitative ecology to understand behavior, resource allocation, and life history in an effort to reveal the mechanisms underpinning fitness and population dynamics of large mammals. He strives to keep his research program grounded within a strong conceptual framework that builds on ecological theory, and importantly, informs on-the-ground management efforts. Although Kevin’s approach to research varies according to study needs, he often employs fairly intensive field studies with longitudinal monitoring of life history and nutritional status of individual animals. Much of his current work is centered on establishing a protocol for habitat-based, sustainable management of ungulate populations while investigating the effects of predation, climate change, and novel disturbance through the lens of nutrition”.