Muley Fanatic Foundation donates deer crossing signs to Green River

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (February 24, 2021) – The Muley Fanatic Foundation donated four (4) Tapco brand solar powered LED flashing deer crossing signs to the City of Green River on February 24 to raise awareness for motorist safety and as a notice in specific areas of possible deer crossing presence on the roadway.

Advertisement

These 30”x30” signs are solar powered with LED lighting around the perimeter of the sign, with the lights continually flashing and providing for a highly visible reminder of possible deer crossing. MFF worked with the City of Green River and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to identify priority areas within the city limits for optimum placement in areas of high wildlife traffic collision reports.

MFF purchased a total of 16 of these signs at a cost of $2,600 each, of which 8 will be placed in Sweetwater County and the other 8 in the area in and surrounding Manilla, Utah.

The City of Green River requested two sets (4 signs) to be placed in a high deer crossing area along Uinta Drive, between Monroe and Upland Way, and the second set to be placed at a yet to be determined location by the City of Green River.

According to Joshua Coursey, CEO of Muley Fanatic Foundation, “We are grateful for the collaboration with the City of Green River and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to identify areas of need for these to be of use. Efforts to raise awareness of deer crossings and motorist safety are a priority that no area is immune to.”

Advertisement

Nearly 100 motor vehicle accidents involving deer have occurred within the city limits in the last decade.

Green River Mayor Pete Rust thanked the MFF organization and said “if these signs prevent one collision, which they will, it’s a great help to the citizens of Green River and the traveling public as a whole.”

Deer enthusiasts may note a difference of these signs compared to other deer crossing signs, specifically, these feature a mule deer instead of the commonly used whitetail. Coursey added, “Being a mule deer conservation organization we felt this detail was worth the effort to pursue its accuracies. Tapco was receptive to the idea and after several renditions we were able to get this approved to meet the necessary roadway display requirements.”