Muley Fanatic President, CEO expresses concerns about new Rock Springs Resource Management Plan

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (September 23, 2020) — Joshua Coursey, President and CEO of the Muley Fanatic Foundation expressed concerns about the upcoming release of the new Rock Springs Resource Management Plan. According to Coursey, the plan will determine how 3.6 million acres of public land and resources in southwest Wyoming will be used over the next 20 years. A part of that plan is the Greater Little Mountain Area (GLMA).

Coursey stated, “For more than a decade, local stakeholders have worked tirelessly to protect this special place, providing input to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) on how best to balance development in the region with the conservation of critical wildlife habitats and sensitive soils that healthy fish populations require.”

Coursey expressed concerns that Interior Secretary David Bernhardt would choose to put special interests ahead of the local interests. “So far in 2020, we’ve seen BLM release several draft management plans on more than 30 million acres of public lands in Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, and New Mexico that open the vast majority of these lands to leasing and reduce decades-long protections for fish and wildlife habitat. If these plans are any indication of how the Rock Springs draft resource management plan will be written, our valuable open spaces and resources are at grave risk,” Coursey added.

Coursey ended his statement saying, “It is my hope that the agency honors the public input they received and put forth a plan that fully protects GLMA for present and future generations.”

