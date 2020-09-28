Mullen Fire air operations up and running

Darrian Mechling
[email protected]
[email protected]
LARAMIE, WYOMING (September 28, 2020) — According to the Mullen Fire Facebook page, adverse weather kept air operations grounded. After two days of adverse weather that kept our aircraft on the ground, #MullenFire_WY air operations were back at work this morning. Pilots were eager to get back into the air, but first needed to de-ice their aircraft after last night’s freezing temperatures – a safety step not usually required on a summer wildfire.
The two planes shown here are a Single Engine Air Tanker (SEAT) and its aquatic cousin, often called a “fire boss.” The Mullen Fire’s air fleet includes four of each type of SEAT, along with six helicopters, two large “super scoopers,” and two fixed-wing planes for our Air Attack supervisors. Because so many aircraft are assigned to this fire, the Wyoming Air National Guard is available to support other fires.
SEATs can carry up to 800 gallons of water or retardant at low altitudes, but at this high altitude, they carry less. On this fire, they need only a short time to refill and return to the fire. Our SEATs refill at Laramie, and the fire boss aircraft are scooping water from Rob Roy Reservoir.