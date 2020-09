Mullen Fire air operations up and running

LARAMIE, WYOMING (September 28, 2020) — According to the Mullen Fire Facebook page, adverse weather kept air operations grounded. After two days of adverse weather that kept our aircraft on the ground, #MullenFire_WY air operations were back at work this morning. Pilots were eager to get back into the air, but first needed to de-ice their aircraft after last night’s freezing temperatures – a safety step not usually required on a summer wildfire.

The two planes shown here are a Single Engine Air Tanker (SEAT) and its aquatic cousin, often called a “fire boss.” The Mullen Fire’s air fleet includes four of each type of SEAT, along with six helicopters, two large “super scoopers,” and two fixed-wing planes for our Air Attack supervisors. Because so many aircraft are assigned to this fire, the Wyoming Air National Guard is available to support other fires.