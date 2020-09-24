Mullen Fire grows as number of firefighters increases

Wyo4News Staff,

(September 24, 2020) — The Mullen Fire, burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest, increased in size Wednesday to 17,763 acres. Last evening’s report lists containment at just two percent. Firefighters on station increased from 185 on Tuesday to 290 Wednesday.

On Tuesday, helicopters delivered more than 22,000 gallons of water to support firefighters on the ground. Those aircraft deliveries continued Wednesday. Today’s action calls for point protection at Rambler subdivision, A-Bar A Ranch, Keystone, and additional values at risk in the fire area.

Mandatory evacuations in the communities of Lake Creek, Rambler, Rob Roy, and Keystone remain in effect as of the last report.

Pre-evacuations also exist in private land along Fox Creek Road, the communities of Albany and Centennial extending northwest along Highway 130, and all areas west of Highway 11 in the valley.

The cause of the fire, which started on September 17, is still undetermined.