Mullen Fire, Lone Star fire updates with new Yellowstone Fire reported

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(September 23, 2020) — The Mullen Fire, burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest, has now grown to 14,653 acres as of Tuesday evening’s report. Containment is still listed at just two percent with 185 firefighters on station. A Forest Area Closure is in effect surrounding the Mullen Fire (see map below). The fire was first reported last Thursday.

As of the last report, no structures have been lost as ground, and aerial resources have been working to protect structures in the Rob Roy Reservoir area and the Rambler subdivision.

Advertisement

Standing pre-evacuation orders from Albany County Emergency Management are still in effect for the Centennial Valley, including Centennial, Albany, Lake Creek, Northwest to the Snowy Range along Highway 130, private land along Fox Creek Road and Fox Park, and all areas west of Highway 11 in the valley.

A new fire was reported in Yellowstone National Park on Monday. It is being called the Hancock Fire and was caused by a lightning strike. In the last report, the fire was less than an acre in size, with park personnel monitoring the area located in the southeast corner of the park near the Heart Lake area.

The Lone Star Fire continues to burn southeast of Old Faithfull. The fire size is listed at 3,914 acres with 45 firefighters on the scene.