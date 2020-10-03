Mullen Fire now 6% contained

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (October 3, 2020) — According to an operations update from Inciweb, the Mullens Fire, burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest, is now at 6% containment.

The size of the fire is now 136,840 acres, based on an aerial infrared measurement made at 11:00 PM on October 2.

Yesterday’s firing operations successfully defended a group of structures in the Pelton Creek drainage and expanded the defensive line along the north sides of Colorado Hwy. 127 and Colorado Hwy. 125.

Advertisement

Firefighters quickly suppressed several spot fires on the south flank, guided by real-time aerial infrared imagery from an Unmanned Aerial System (UAS, or “drone”).

When conditions are favorable today, firefighters will continue firing operations to extend control lines.

The fire, which started on September 17 in Converse County, Wyoming, has crossed into Colorado, forcing some closures and evacuation in that state as well. Many Wyoming evacuation notices are still in effect. To view details, click here.