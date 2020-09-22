Mullen Fire still at 2% containment as of Monday evening

Wyo4News Staff,

(September 22, 2020) — As of last evening, the Mullen Fire, burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest in southeast Wyoming, was listed at 13,504 acres with containment still at two-percent. One hundred firefighters were reported to be on location.

Last evening’s report stated there remains a high probability for continued fire growth as helicopters, air tankers, and single-engine air tankers were busy working the fire edges.

Evacuations in the area included Rambler, Rob Roy, and Keystone. Keystone area includes Keystone proper, lower Keystone, Langford/Ricker, Moore’s Gulch, & 507C cabin grouping.

The Albany County Emergency Agency also issued a pre-evacuation notice for the Centennial Valley on Sunday. This area includes private land along Fox Creek Road, the communities of Albany, Centennial, extending North West to the Snowy Range along highway 130, and all areas west of Highway 11 in the valley.

The fire’s origin was in the Savage Run Wilderness of the Medicine Bow National Forest in Carbon County on Thursday, September 17. The cause unknown at this time.