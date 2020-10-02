Mullen Fire Update: October 2, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

(October 2, 2020) — By mid-day, Thursday, the Mullen Fire in Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest had grown by another 12,000 acres. Last night’s press briefing showed the fire at 118,778 total acres with more than 1,000 personnel on the scene.

On Thursday, firefighters conducted burnout operations along key roads to create control lines to prevent the fire’s spread to the north and the south. That effort is scheduled to continue today.

In Jackson County, Colorado, the fire’s south flank became so active that it started a spot fire three miles south of the main fire. Firefighters in that area immediately responded and held that new fire’s size to 10 acres.

The fire, which started on September 17 in Converse County, Wyoming, has crossed into Colorado, forcing some closures and evacuation in that state as well. Many Wyoming evacuation notices are still in effect. To view details, click here.

Today’s weather forecast in the fire area calls for cloud cover to thicken through the day in advance of a cold frontal passage in the evening. Winds will increase more than previous days with gusts to 30 mph out of the northwest.