Mullen Fire Update: September 27, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(September 27, 2020) — The Mullen Fire, burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest in Albany County, has grown to 68,015 acres as of Saturday evening’s report. The fire growth was aided by strong west winds becoming west/northwest gusting up to 50 mph. Those winds are expected to continue today as a cold front is forecast to past through the area.

Advertisement

Behind that front, a much colder air mass with possibly a few scattered snow showers this afternoon. Much higher humidity than previous days is also expected.v Fire spread was rated very high to high over the next 24 hours as of 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday, mandatory evacuations were issued for South Centennial Valley, east of Highway 11 along Sheep Mountain, from Fox Creek Road, north to Hecht creek, Sheep Mountain, and Lake Hattie Area, WY Highway 10 Corridor to Colorado Border, Woods Landing to Lake Hattie Reservoir.

Below is an aerial video of Saturday’s air quality in Cheyenne.



As of Saturday evening’s report, 458 firefighters were on the scene.