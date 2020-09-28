Mullen Fire Update: September 28, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

(September 28, 2020) — As of 8 p.m. Sunday, the Mullen Fire had grown to a reported 77,950 acres with containment still listed at two percent. The fire is burning in the southeastern part of the state in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest.

Sunday’s fire growth was nearly 9,000 acres, considerably less than the 32,000-acre growth on Saturday when wind gusts were reported near 60 mph. Sunday, firefighting efforts were aided by more humid conditions, lighter winds, and even an occasional snow shower.

According to fire officials, today’s fire spread potential continues to be high “with active burning of dead and down fuels.” Significant fire spread is again expected with predicted winds out of the north and northwest and low humidity conditions expected this afternoon.

Protection of the Rob Roy Reservoir remains a high priority as it is the main water source for Cheyenne. Sunday, fire officials reported success in the installation of a dozer line to protect the dam at the Rob Roy Reservoir.

Today’s firefighting efforts will focus on point protection at Rambler subdivision, Keystone, Centennial, Foxborough, Fox Park, Wycolo, Mountain Home, Wold, Beehive, Woods Landing, Bugling Elk, and the Wyoming Infrared Observatory.