Mullen Fire Update: September 29, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(September 29, 2020) — As of 9:30 p.m. Monday, the Mullen Fire burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest had grown to 80,279 acres. The percentage of containment, which had been stated as two percent in previous reports, was now listed at zero percent. Firefighters on station numbers continue to grow, now numbering 738.

Advertisement

Some good news was reported Monday from the Rocky Mountain Blue Team Incident Command. Firefighting aircraft were able to return to service yesterday. A passing storm system with a low atmospheric ceiling on Sunday and extreme winds to 70 mph on Saturday prevented any air support.

According to last night’s report, over the next 24 hours, fire spread potential is high as the fire consumes dead and down fuels. Officials state significant fire spread is expected with much warmer and very dry air remaining in place. Continued breezy northwest winds with critical fire weather expected. Winds today in both the Cheyenne and Laramie areas are expected to be between 10 to 20 mph.

Advertisement

Planned actions continue to be point protection at the Rambler subdivision, Keystone, Centennial, Foxborough, Fox Par, Wycolo, Mountain Home, Wold, Beehive, Woods Landing, and Bugling Elk. The protection of the Rob Roy reservoir also remains a high priority as it is the primary water source for the city of Cheyenne.

The fire has been burning since Thursday, September 17. The cause is still under investigation.