Mullen Fire Update: September 30, 2020

(September 30, 2020) — The Mullen Fire burning in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest is now listed at 83,254 acres as of 7 p.m. Tuesday. That is roughly 3,000 more acres than Monday’s report. There is no percentage of containment listed in the latest released information.

Yesterday, it was reported 29 dwellings and 31 outbuildings have been destroyed by the fire. The structures were located in the lower Keystone, Lake Creek, and Foxborough communities. The property owners have been notified.

Tuesday, heavy helicopters made bucket drops on the west flank of the fire. On the east side, part of the fire was moving into the area recently burned by the Badger Creek Fire.

More resources continue to join the firefighting effort. Over the past two days, 70 more engines arrived with firefighters on scene now numbering 887.

Fire spread potential is listed at high today with the fire consuming dead and down fuels. Winds are expected to be from the north and northwest at 10 to 25 mph over the next 48 hours.