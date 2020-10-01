Mulllen Fire Update: October 1, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

(October 1, 2020) — The Mullen Fire in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest continued to grow yesterday. As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, the fire was listed at 106,747 acres. The report listed 934 personnel fighting the blaze on both sides of the Wyoming-Colorado state line.

According to last night’s report, firefighter’s main focus is on protecting structures in and near the fire footprint and working ahead of the fire to prepare structures for possible fire impact.

Mandatory evacuations are still in effect for the Wyoming communities of Rambler, Albany, Fox Park, Wold, Woods Landing, Graham and adjacent areas, Lower Keystone, Moore’s Gulch, and Yankee Road towards Woods Landing, including a few properties on Fox Cabin Trail.

Mandatory evacuation orders are also in effect for Colorado’s Larimer County areas with pre-evacuation orders issued for parts of Jackson County, Colorado.

Over the next 24 hours, fire spread potential is high with expectant active burning as the fire consumes dead and down fuels. Significant fire spread is expected with predicted winds out of the north and northwest.