Multi-vehicle crash near Evanston Saturday results in multiple injuries

Roads were icy at the time of the crash

Four people were transported to the hospital after a pileup on I-80 east of Evanston Saturday evening. Seven other people were treated on the scene. (Uinta County Fire and Ambulance Photo_

EVANSTON, WYOMING (Dec. 16, 2019 ) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 east of Evanston Saturday night tied up traffic and caused multiple injuries.

 

At approximately 9:35 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, Bridger Valley Fire and EMS was dispatched to milepost 48 I-80 westbound for the multi-vehicle crash. Five fire trucks and three ambulances responded.

Involved in the crash were six semi tractor trailers, two passenger vehicles and a moving van.

Seen here is the damage done to the two passenger vehicles involved in Saturday’s pileup near Evanston.

According to Uinta County Fire and Ambulance Facebook post, four  people were transported to Evanston Regional Medical Center and another seven were evaluated on scene.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Traffic was diverted off Exit 48. Road conditions were extremely icy.

Debris from the tractor trailers can be seen here along the roadway.

