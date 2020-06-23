Multiple Rock Springs residents arrested on felony charges

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 22, 2020) — The Rock Springs Police Department has released a statement regarding an assault that took place in Rock Springs on April 27, 2020:

“On April 27th, 2020, Officer from the Rock Springs Police Department responded to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County regarding an assault that took place at a home in Rock Springs. An investigation by the Rock Springs Police Department Detectives Division revealed that six people forced their way into a residence and proceeded to assault a resident who lived there. The victim was treated and released from the hospital. The suspects were identified as Levi Kerbs, Travis Kerbs, Edward Mireles, Donald Jacobson, Mason Martin, and Shawnda Scott who are all residents from Rock Springs.

On June 19th, 2020, six arrest warrants were issued for the suspects in the assault. Four of the six suspects were located on this date and arrested and transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center. The charges are as followed:

Levi Kerbs (age 24) was charged with Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure (2 counts), Unlawful Contact, and Simple Battery. $75,000 bond

Travis Kerbs(age 24) was charged with Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure (2 counts) and Simple Battery. $75,000 bond

Edward Mireles (age 44) was charged with Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure (2 counts) and Simple Battery. $150,000 bond

Shawnda Scott (age 35) was charged with Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure (2 counts), Unlawful Contact, and Simple Battery. $75,000 bond

On June 22nd, 2020, Donald Jacobson and Mason Martin were located and arrested. They were transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Donald Jacobson (age 47) was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure. Bond pending.

Mason Martin (age 24) was charged with Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure (2 counts) and Simple Battery. Bond pending.

This case remains under investigation.

The Rock Springs Police Department reminds the community that all suspects are presumed innocent until their case has been adjudicated in a court of law.”