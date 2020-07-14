Multiple Sweetwater County nonprofits to participate in WyoGives

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 14, 2020) — Six Sweetwater County nonprofits are among the 132 organizations participating in WyoGives, a statewide 24-hour online giving event on July 15, 2020.

WyoGives, an initiative of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network, will bring the state together as one community to raise money and awareness for Wyoming’s nonprofits.

WyoGives.org provides one, easy-to-use platform where individuals can search and donate to their favorite causes. You can search by name or location.

The local participating nonprofits are Climb Wyoming, Golden Hour Senior Center, Hospice of Sweetwater County, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Foundation, United Way of Southwest Wyoming, and Western Wyoming Family Planning.

Advertisement

Each organization has its own platform through the WyoGives website with information on their services and what a gift will mean to them.

The John P. Ellbogen Foundation has generously provided a match for all participating nonprofits.

Some organizations also have additional matches.

For more information, go to WyoGives.org. Everyone is encouraged to visit the site on July 15th.