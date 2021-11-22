Muma finalist for Butkus Award/Stone wins MW Special Teams Player

Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Chad Muma (48) against the Montana State Bobcats at War Memorial Stadium. Photo Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

November 22, 2021 — Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma has been named one of six finalists for the prestigious Butkus Award by a panel of 51 coaches, recruiters, scouts, and journalists. All vote separately and confidentially. The Butkus Award honors the nation’s best linebackers in the nation. This is the 37th year of the Butkus Award.

Selection is handled by a panel of 51 coaches, recruiters, scouts, and journalists who vote separately and confidentially using a 3-2-1 process, with a write-in option offered.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Muma becomes the second Wyoming Cowboy in three years to be named a finalist for the Butkus Award. Former Cowboy linebacker Logan Wilson was named a finalist in 2019 and now stars for the Cincinnati Bengals of the NFL.

Muma is currently ranked No. 2 in the nation in solo tackles (6.8 per game) and is ranked No. 4 in the nation in total tackles (10.9 per game). He is also tied for No. 2 in the nation in interceptions returned for touchdowns, with two. He has recorded double figures in tackles in 10 of 11 games this season.

He has also been invited to participate in this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl, which will be played Saturday, February 5, in Mobile, Alabama.

Cameron Stone named Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week

Wyoming Cowboys cornerback Cameron Stone (12) scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Utah State Aggies at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Photo Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

Today, Wyoming Cowboy kick returner Cameron Stone was named the Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance last Saturday in a 44-17 road win at Utah State. Stone returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown in the 1st quarter at Utah State, giving Wyoming a 14-7 lead. It was Stone’s first career kickoff return for a TD.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

The 99-yard return was the second-longest in Wyoming’s 125-year history. Only a 100-yard kickoff return by Wyoming’s Sonny Jones vs. Colorado College in 1948 was longer. Stone’s 99-yard return came immediately after USU had tied the game at 7-7 in the first quarter.

The sophomore from Rosharon, Texas, added a second kickoff return of 25 yards in the game to account for 124 yards in kickoff returns and average 62.0 yards per return.

It is the first Mountain West Player of the Week award of Stone’s career.