“Munchkin Mile” obstacle course race happening Monday

June 13, 2021 — This Monday evening, June 14, kids age 5 to 10 will have a chance to rid themselves of some energy. The season’s first Munchkin Mile will take place at Veterans Park in Rock Springs. The free event is part of the Rock Springs Civic Center’s Summer Programs.

This Monday’s event is entitled “Obstacle Scamper” and will feature participants racing through challenging obstacle courses.

Registration begins at 6 p.m., with the racing starting at 6:30 p.m.

Another Munchkin Mile event is scheduled to take place on July 12 at Veterans Park called “Wet and Wacky”.

To learn more about the Rock Springs Civic Center Summer Programs, click here.