Murdock, Jorgensen, and Yeend win UW Admiral Land Awards

LARAMIE< WYOMING (Oct. 21, 2019) – An outstanding student-athlete and two dedicated student workers are the winners of the 2019 Admiral Land Award and Trophy. This year’s Award winner is golfer John Murdock, and the Trophy co-winners are Dana Jorgensen and Keaton Yeend. The presentations were made at Saturday’s Wyoming-New Mexico Homecoming football game.

The Admiral Land Award is presented to the student-athlete(s) who has completed his or her Wyoming competition during the preceding academic year and demonstrated outstanding achievement in intercollegiate competition, exemplary personal conduct during competition and maintained academic standing with satisfactory progress toward a degree. The Admiral Land Trophy is awarded to the student (non-collegiate athlete) who has done the most to promote Intercollegiate Athletics at the University during the previous school year.

A native of Laramie, Wyo., Murdock had an outstanding college golf career at Wyoming. During his four years, he won two individual tournament titles, posted 13 Top 25 finishes and concluded his career holding the Wyoming school record for lowest stroke average for a single season of 71.58 strokes per round in his junior year of 2017-18. Murdock earned Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar honors from the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) as both a junior and a senior. He was also a four-time Academic All-Mountain West Conference honoree and a Mountain West Scholar-Athlete selection. He earned his degree in Management last spring and is serving as the UW Golf graduate assistant this year. He is the son of John Murdock III and Juliette Murdock.

A student intern for the Cowboy Joe Club since her freshman year, Jorgensen has participated in a variety of athletic development projects. She has assisted with the Cowboy Joe Golf Series, the annual auction, parking operations, the Steer-A-Year program, the W Club and W Club receptions, endowments, and premium seating. She is a dedicated worker and handles whatever tasks she is assigned with a great attitude. With her excellent interpersonal and customer service skills, she is a valued member of the development team and a tremendous asset to the Cowboy Joe Club and its members. A Zoology major, Jorgensen is a native of Castle Rock, Colorado, and the daughter of John Jorgensen and Denise Quinn.

Yeend has been an intern in the Athletics Marketing department for the past three years. He is a key component of the staff and a leader among the interns. This year, Yeend was tasked with taking over the music played at Athletics events, a job that was previously outsourced. He was solely responsible for creating a playlist that added to the fan experience at games. In addition, he continues to help in all other facets of gameday experience and marketing and spends countless hours at events. In addition, he was awarded the Rochlitz Marketing Assistant Scholarship for his efforts. The son of Kevin and Jennifer Yeend, he is a graduate of Laramie High School.

The Admiral Land awards have been a part of Homecoming since 1953. They were established as a tribute to distinguished UW alumnus Admiral Emory S. Land, class of 1898. Land was a World War II Shipping Administrator and head of the U.S. Maritime Service. At UW, he was a member of the first football team and four of the first five teams in school history.