Museum announces scholarship program and essay contest

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 17, 2020) — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum and its non-for-profit partner, the Sweetwater County Museum Foundation, are sponsoring a Scholarship Program and Essay contest for 2020. ​

Scholarship Program​

The Scholarship Program is open to Sweetwater County high school seniors who will attend a college program in the summer or fall of 2020. Participants will write and submit an essay of no more than 3,000 words – its theme: “How a Local Historical Event or Person Impacts my Life.” ​

The winning essay will be published in local newspapers and will earn a $500 scholarship. ​

Essay Contest​

The Essay Contest is for students in grades six through 11 and each grade will have its own winner. Essays written and sent in by competitors can be no longer than 1,500 words. The subject: “A Local Historical Event That Inspires Me.” The winning essay in each grade will earn its writer a $50 prize and will be published in local newspapers. ​

Submissions for the Scholarship Program and Essay Contest must sent or postmarked by June 1, 2020. ​

For more information, check the Museum website at https://www.sweetwatermuseum.org/index.php/learn/scholarship-and-essay-contest​ or contact Museum Public Engagement Coordinator Aidan Brady at (307) 872-6435, or [email protected]