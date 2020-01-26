Museum celebrates the Chinese Lunar New Year, ​’Year of the Rat’

0
7
Beth Wille, age 5, Carl Wille, age 2, and their dad, Levi Wille, making paper Chinese lanterns at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum event on Saturday. Photo Credit: Sweetwater County Historical Museum

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Jan. 26, 2020) — The Chinese Lunar New Year was celebrated yesterday. The Year of the Rat has officially begun. Saturday, over 30 adults and children from Rock Springs and Green River attended the Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s special event to mark the day.​

 

Museum Public Engagement Coordinator Aidan Brady showed children, parents, and grandparents how to make their own paper Chinese lanterns to take home, spoke about the importance of the Chinese in Sweetwater County history, and conducted a special tour of the museum.​

Five-year-old Camryn Christiansen of Green River shows off her paper Chinese lantern. At right is Museum Public Engagement Coordinator Aidan Brady. Photo Credit: Sweetwater County Historical Museum

The Year of the Rat is the first zodiac sign in the Chinese zodiac cycle and will run from January 25th, 2020  to February 11th, 2021. The year of Ox will begin February 12, 2021.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR