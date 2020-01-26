Museum celebrates the Chinese Lunar New Year, ​’Year of the Rat’

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Jan. 26, 2020) — The Chinese Lunar New Year was celebrated yesterday. The Year of the Rat has officially begun. Saturday, over 30 adults and children from Rock Springs and Green River attended the Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s special event to mark the day.​

Museum Public Engagement Coordinator Aidan Brady showed children, parents, and grandparents how to make their own paper Chinese lanterns to take home, spoke about the importance of the Chinese in Sweetwater County history, and conducted a special tour of the museum.​

The Year of the Rat is the first zodiac sign in the Chinese zodiac cycle and will run from January 25th, 2020 to February 11th, 2021. The year of Ox will begin February 12, 2021.