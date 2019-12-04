Museum Christmas tree decorated at special holiday craft event​

County museum Christmas tree, decorated with vintage ornaments made by hand at Saturday’s Make-and-Take Christmas ornament event​. (Credit Sweetwater County Historical Museum)

Submitted by Dick Blust, sweetwatermuseum.org

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Dec. 4, 2019) — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River now has a very special Christmas tree, thanks to those who attended Saturday’s Christmas craft event, made their own vintage ornaments and decorated it.​
Assisted by her mother, Ella Brady, age two, hangs the ornament she made on the tree​.
​(Credit Sweetwater County Historical Museum)
​About 40 children and adults participated in “Make-and-Take an Ornament,” creating their own old-fashioned Christmas tree ornaments.
This included paper wreaths, cinnamon ribbons, pine cone trees, Godseyes, and Victorian-era paper cone ornaments called “Tussie Mussies.”
Museum Public Engagement Coordinator Aidan Brady with Sheryl Doan and Leslie Krysl at Saturday’s event. (Credit Sweetwater County Historical Museum)
One ornament was placed on the museum tree, and the others were taken home.​
The special tree is now part of this year’s Christmas exhibit at the museum, which features vintage dolls, trains, soldiers, trucks, cars, a dollhouse, and mechanical animals under a Christmas tree decorated with old-fashioned ornaments.
Five-year-old Jasmine Reed with two ornaments she made at Saturday’s Make-and-Take Christmas ornament event. Museum Public Engagement Coordinator Aidan Brady at right.​ (Credit Sweetwater County Historical Museum)
Also on display is a 130-year-old board game commemorating the 1889-1890 around-the-world trip of pioneering investigative journalist Nellie Bly.​
This year’s Christmas exhibit features old-fashioned Christmas decorations and vintage toys.​ (Credit Sweetwater County Historical Museum)
The museum is located at 3 East Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. Winter hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and admission is free.​

