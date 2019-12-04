Museum Christmas tree decorated at special holiday craft event​

Submitted by Dick Blust, sweetwatermuseum.org

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Dec. 4, 2019) — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River now has a very special Christmas tree, thanks to those who attended Saturday’s Christmas craft event, made their own vintage ornaments and decorated it.​

​About 40 children and adults participated in “Make-and-Take an Ornament,” creating their own old-fashioned Christmas tree ornaments.

This included paper wreaths, cinnamon ribbons, pine cone trees, Godseyes, and Victorian-era paper cone ornaments called “Tussie Mussies.”

One ornament was placed on the museum tree, and the others were taken home.​

The special tree is now part of this year’s Christmas exhibit at the museum, which features vintage dolls, trains, soldiers, trucks, cars, a dollhouse, and mechanical animals under a Christmas tree decorated with old-fashioned ornaments.

Also on display is a 130-year-old board game commemorating the 1889-1890 around-the-world trip of pioneering investigative journalist Nellie Bly.​

The museum is located at 3 East Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. Winter hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and admission is free.​

