Museum Christmas tree decorated at special holiday craft event​

Submitted by Dick Blust, sweetwatermuseum.org
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Dec. 4, 2019) — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River now has a very special Christmas tree, thanks to those who attended Saturday’s Christmas craft event, made their own vintage ornaments and decorated it.
About 40 children and adults participated in “Make-and-Take an Ornament,” creating their own old-fashioned Christmas tree ornaments.
This included paper wreaths, cinnamon ribbons, pine cone trees, Godseyes, and Victorian-era paper cone ornaments called “Tussie Mussies.”
One ornament was placed on the museum tree, and the others were taken home.
The special tree is now part of this year’s Christmas exhibit at the museum, which features vintage dolls, trains, soldiers, trucks, cars, a dollhouse, and mechanical animals under a Christmas tree decorated with old-fashioned ornaments.
Also on display is a 130-year-old board game commemorating the 1889-1890 around-the-world trip of pioneering investigative journalist Nellie Bly.
The museum is located at 3 East Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. Winter hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and admission is free.